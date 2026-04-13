Trump deletes AI-generated photo of himself as Jesus after social media hatred. Thought it was an image of a doctor (UPD)

The US President Donald Trump has removed an artificial intelligence-generated photo of himself as Jesus healing people from the social network Truth Social.

This was noted by The Guardian.

Commentators called Trump a blasphemer, a sick man, and the Antichrist. Prominent media figures, including supporters of the US president, also expressed outrage over the photo.

For example, Fox News host and conservative commentator Riley Gaines wrote that Trump could use “a little humility”. And Megan Basham, a journalist for the conservative newspaper Daily Wire, called Trump’s post “outrageous blasphemy” and urged him to “immediately apologize to the American people, and then to God”.

"I donʼt know if the president thought it was a joke, if he was under the influence of some substance, or how else he could explain it," Basham wrote.

Isabel Brown, a presenter for the same publication, called the image "disgusting and unacceptable".

Later, in a conversation with reporters, Trump confirmed that he himself published a post with a generated photo on Truth Social. But, according to him, he thought that he was depicted in the picture as a Red Cross worker, not Jesus.

"I posted a picture. It was related to the Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker. I thought it was me as a doctor making people healthier. And I do, in fact, make them healthier," Trump said.

At the same time, he criticized the media for "fake news" that distorted the content of the image.

Donald Trumpʼs post came a week after Easter, which Catholics celebrated on April 5, and on Easter morning for Orthodox Christians. It also came after Trump criticized Pope Leo XIV, who opposed the war in Iran. On April 11, during evening prayers, he said that the war in the Middle East was fueled by the "illusion of omnipotence" and called for peace talks.

Trump refused to apologize to Pope Leo XIV, saying the pontiff was "very weak on crime and other things”.

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