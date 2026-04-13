SBU declared the suspicion of Russian general for torturing civilians in Yahidne, Chernihiv region

Ukraine has indicted Russian General Denis Baril in absentia for organizing the torture of residents of Yahidne (Chernihiv region) in 2022.

This is reported by SBU.

The investigation established that in March 2022, he commanded a unit that participated in the occupation of the village. Then, Russian soldiers herded 369 civilians, including 69 children, including infants, into the basement of a local school.

The inhabitants of the village were kept in inhumane conditions: without light, ventilation, sewage and sleeping places. There was less than half a square meter per person. The victims were forbidden to go outside, they were not provided with medical care, and people lacked food and water.

As a result, 10 civilians died. Their bodies remained in the basement for a long time along with the living.

Baril is charged with violating the laws and customs of war. The maximum penalty is 12 years in prison.