Pablo Picasso painting to be raffled off for €100 donation in charity lottery

France is holding a lottery in which you can win a portrait of Pablo Picasso by purchasing a ticket for €100. The funds will go to Alzheimerʼs research.

The Guardian writes about this.

The number of tickets will be limited to 120 000, so if all tickets are sold out, €12 million could be raised. Of this amount, €1 million will go to the Opera Gallery, the company that owns the painting. The rest will benefit the Alzheimerʼs Research Foundation, which works at one of the leading public hospitals in Paris.

"Head of a Woman" will be exhibited at the Paris auction house Christieʼs on April 13, and the drawing will take place tomorrow, April 14.

Organizers say two previous lotteries featuring Picasso works have raised more than €10 million for cultural projects in Lebanon and water and sanitation programs in Africa.

In the first “1 Picasso for €100” lottery in 2013, a firefighter from Pennsylvania won the painting Man in the Opera Hat, which the artist created in 1914 during his Cubist period.

Picassoʼs second work, the oil still life Nature Morte, was raffled off in 2020. It was won by an accountant from Italy who received the ticket from her son for Christmas. The painting (1921) was purchased for the lottery by billionaire collector David Nahmad. In an interview, he noted that Picasso would probably have approved of such an idea.

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