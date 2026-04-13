The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has canceled the recommendation to citizens to refrain from traveling to Hungary after the end of the election campaign in the country.

This was reported by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

According to him, during the elections in Hungary, increased risks of provocations were recorded, in particular due to manipulations on the topic of Ukraine. Now that the campaign is over, restrictions for Ukrainians have been lifted.

In addition, Sybiha noted that Ukraine is counting on the gradual normalization of relations with Hungary after the elections and is ready for further cooperation.

He also emphasized that work lies ahead to restore trust, find common interests, and strengthen good-neighbourly relations between the two countries.

As of 10:21 AM: the Hungarian National Election Committee has counted 98.4% of the votes in the parliamentary elections. Peter Magyarʼs opposition “Tisza” party is winning 138 seats in parliament.

At the same time, Prime Minister Viktor Orbanʼs “Fidesz” party receives 55 seats, and the far-right “Our Motherland” party receives another 6. A constitutional majority in parliament requires 133 votes to pass key laws.

Magyarʼs victory has already been congratulated by a number of European leaders, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and others.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended that Ukrainians refrain from traveling to Hungary on March 6, after the detention of the “Oschadbank” collectors.

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