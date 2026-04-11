Russians launched 160 drones over Ukraine overnight, hitting houses in Sumy and Odesa. There are deaths and injuries

On the night of April 11, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 160 drones, almost 100 of which were “Shaheds”. Air defense managed to neutralize 133 targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another 20 strike UAVs were hit in ten places, and debris fell in 11 locations. The consequences are being recorded in several regions — hereʼs what is known as of this morning.

Sumy

Late in the evening, Russians fired twice at residential buildings in the city. At least 17 people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy. Most of the injured were elderly people.

In total, 11 apartment buildings, kindergartens, and almost 10 cars were damaged in Sumy from Russian attacks.

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Odesa

A Russian drone hit a residential area, killing two people and injuring the same number. Dozens of houses, a dormitory, a kindergarten, as well as energy, industrial, and transport infrastructure were damaged.

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Poltava region

A person was killed and another was injured in the Lubny district due to falling debris from a UAV. A store and a coffee shop were damaged.

Dnipropetrovsk region

The Russians attacked the Nikopolsky and Synelnykivsky districts with drones and artillery more than 10 times. Private homes, a high-rise building, a company, and cars were damaged.

Kharkiv region

The Russians struck an administrative building in the village of Velyky Burluk. A fire broke out, but no people were injured.

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