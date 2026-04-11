“Artemis II” mission crew successfully returns to Earth

The crew of the “Artemis II” mission, the first to fly to the Moon in over 50 years, successfully returned to Earth on the night of April 11.

This was reported by NASA.

The Orion capsule with four astronauts splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego at around 03:00 Kyiv time. All were subsequently successfully evacuated aboard the USS John P. Murtagh. The astronauts were then escorted to the medical bay for a medical examination.

Thus, an American-Canadian group of astronauts completed their nearly 10-day mission around the Moon, covering a record 406 770 km from Earth.