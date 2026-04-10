A new digital entry and exit control system is fully operational at EU borders. What has changed

Since April 10, a new digital entry and exit control system (Entry/Exit System — EES) has been fully operational at all borders of the European Union.

This was reported by the press service of the European Commission.

A new digital system registers the entry and exit of citizens of non-EU countries (including Ukrainians) when crossing the borders of 29 European countries.

EES has been gradually implemented since October 2025. Since then, more than 52 million citizens have been registered at the borders. Another 27 000 have been refused entry, of which 700 people were deemed dangerous to the European Union.

Thanks to the system, traveler registration takes an average of only 70 seconds.

How the border crossing rules have changed

EES is suitable for short-term stays — up to 90 days within a 180-day period — in the Schengen area.

The system automatically records the date, time and place of entry or exit, replacing stamps in passports. If a citizen crosses the border for the first time after the changes, EES will collect his biometric data — a photo of his face and fingerprints. After that, crossing the border will be faster, because the biometrics will already be in the system, which will only have to verify it.

All passengers must exit the vehicle to go through the procedure. On rail routes, the process varies depending on the checkpoint.

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