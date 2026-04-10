Britain bans stopping Russian tankers over fears of violating international maritime law

The British Navy has been banned from stopping Russian tankers for fear of violating international maritime law.

This is reported by The Telegraph.

These are vessels that Russia uses to circumvent sanctions, including for oil exports. In March, the UK authorities allowed them to be detained in territorial waters.

The government has received legal advice that allows special forces and National Crime Agency officers to board such vessels and conduct inspections.

However, in practice, these measures are not applied. To stop a tanker, the British side must separately justify each operation and prove that the vessel is indeed violating sanctions.

Meanwhile, Russian ships continue to pass through the English Channel unhindered. In recent days, several more tankers have been spotted there, which could be carrying cargo for the Russian army.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet frigate “Admiral Grigorovich” escorted two Russian shadow fleet ships through the English Channel on April 8, while the British warship RFA Tideforce followed them.

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