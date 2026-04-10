What music does the crew of the “Artemis II” mission listen to — NASA published the astronautsʼ playlist

NASA has shown the official playlist that woke up the crew of the “Artemis II” mission. Itʼs part of a long tradition: since the early missions, NASA has selected music to wake up astronauts. Now itʼs playing during the first flyby of the Moon in over 50 years.

The Spotify playlist was created by the crew members themselves — Commander Reed Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen. Here are nine tracks from their list:

Young & Sick — "Sleepyhead"

John Legend feat. André 3000 — "Green Light"

Freddy Jones Band — “In a Daydream”

Chappell Roan — "Pink Pony Club"

CeeLo Green — “Working Class Heroes (Work)”

Mandisa, TobyMac — “Good Morning”

Glass Animals, Denzel Curry — “Tokyo Drifting”

Queen, David Bowie — “Under Pressure”

Charley Crockett — "Lonesome Drifter"

“Artemis II” mission

On the night of April 2, the American space agency NASA launched a manned mission to the Moon “Artemis II". Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard the Space Launch System, the most powerful rocket in the agencyʼs history. The missionʼs goal is to test the rocket and spacecraft systems in preparation for a new lunar landing.

On April 3, NASAʼs “Artemis II” mission began its journey to the Moon. This marks the first time humans have left Earthʼs orbit since 1972. On April 6, the astronauts entered the Moonʼs gravitational field and later set a historic record by traveling 406 764 km (252 752 miles) from Earth. This is the farthest humans have ever traveled from the planet.

The “Artemis II” mission will last eight days. It will conclude on the night of April 11 (Kyiv time) with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, where the crew will be met by rescue teams.

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