SBU detained a foreign hitman who tried to shoot a high-ranking Navy official

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a foreign hitman in Odesa who, on orders from Russia, tried to shoot a high-ranking official of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

According to the investigation, on the day of the assassination attempt, the suspect, armed with a pistol and two loaded magazines, took up a position near the exit from the residential complex where the Ukrainian officer lives. The killer pretended to be repairing a bicycle, put on a balaclava, and waited for the military car.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

When the car pulled up, the suspect threw his bicycle under the wheels of the car and tried to shoot. The killer was caught red-handed — he had been under surveillance by the Security Service of Ukraine for a long time.

The SBU found out that the person involved is a 37-year-old resident of one of the Balkan countries, who was recruited by the Russian special services. Under the guise of a tourist, the foreigner arrived in Kyiv, and later moved to Odesa to fulfill a Russian order. Upon arriving in Odesa, the Russian agent received from the curator the geolocation of where to pick up the pistol, silencers, and cartridges.

According to investigators, the foreigner tracked the victimʼs main locations and routes and agreed with Russian special services on the location of the upcoming assassination attempt. To disguise his actions, the killer changed the addresses of apartments and hotels.

The suspect was charged under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempt to commit a terrorist act). He faces up to 12 years in prison.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.