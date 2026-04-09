Yevhen Maloletkaʼs photo won the European category of the World Press Photo 2026 competition

A photo by Ukrainian photojournalist Yevhen Maloletka, taken after the Russian strike on Kyiv, won the European category of the World Press Photo 2026 competition.

This was reported by the organizers of the award.

A 65-year-old woman from Kyiv sits outside her home after a missile destroyed the building opposite. The photo was taken on April 24, 2025, after Russiaʼs massive attack on the capital.

At least 12 people were killed that day, and about 90 more were injured. Destruction was recorded in five districts of Kyiv, the most in Svyatoshynskyi.

American photographer David Guttenfelder was also honored in the Europe category. His photo shows a Ukrainian serviceman with the call sign "Trader" preparing FPV drones for combat missions in the Kharkiv region.

This year, the jury reviewed over 57 000 entries from 3 747 photographers from 141 countries and selected 42 winners from regional competitions. The winners of the main award, World Press Photo of the Year 2026, will be announced on April 23.

This is not Maloletkaʼs first award in this competition. In 2023, he received the main prize of the World Press Photo of the Year for a photo from Mariupol.

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