British scientists have created a new type of genetically modified wheat. Bread baked from it contains almost no carcinogens

Researchers at the British arable research institute Rothamsted Research have used Crispr genome editing, which allows for selective editing of the DNA of living organisms, to create a new type of wheat that has significantly lower levels of carcinogens after roasting.

The Guardian writes about this.

Wheat contains the amino acid free asparagine, which the plant uses to store nitrogen. When bread is baked, fried, or toasted, this amino acid is converted into the toxic compound acrylamide, which scientists have classified as a probable carcinogen.

Results from two-year trials show that wheat grown using Crispr has significantly lower concentrations of free asparagine, without affecting yield, thereby reducing the formation of acrylamide in food.

Bread and cookies made from modified wheat showed significantly lower levels of acrylamide, with the concentration in some bread samples falling below the detection limit even after it was toasted.

The UK has become one of the world’s centres of research into gene editing since Brexit. The country’s departure from the European Union meant that it no longer falls under EU rules on genetically modified food.

The Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Act, passed in 2023, makes it easier to develop and sell genetically modified crops and livestock.

However, it is under threat from a new agreement on sanitary and phytosanitary measures, which the UK and the EU are currently negotiating.

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