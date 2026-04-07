SBU, FBI and European law enforcement officers exposed Russian cyber espionage through Wi-Fi routers

Ukrainian and Western intelligence agencies have reported a large-scale Russian cyber operation that could allow users to be monitored through hacked Wi-Fi routers.

This was reported to SBU.

SBU, together with the FBI and law enforcement agencies of EU countries, conducted a joint cyber operation, during which they uncovered a Russian espionage scheme through Internet routers.

According to the investigation, Russian intelligence agencies hacked into home and office Wi-Fi devices that had weak security. They could then intercept usersʼ Internet traffic.

In fact, attackers became "intermediaries" between the user and the sites, through which they gained access to passwords, email, and other data.

Not only ordinary users were at risk, but also employees of state institutions, the military, and defense enterprises of Ukraine. Further actions are currently underway to identify all those involved.

The operation resulted in the blocking of over 100 servers and the disconnection of hundreds of routers in Ukraine from this scheme. According to SBU, this significantly reduced the capabilities of Russian intelligence.

SBU also advises users to update router software, change passwords, and disable remote access to device settings if possible. If the device is outdated and does not receive updates, it is recommended to replace it.

The Security Service of Ukraine declared suspicions against the captain of a foreign vessel of the Russian shadow fleet on April 7. The ship was detained in Odessa back in December 2025 while attempting to export a shipment of steel pipes under the flag of an African country.

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