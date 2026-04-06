MP Kachnyiʼs cottage in Kobleve and apartment in Kyiv found. He is suspected of illegal enrichment

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) suspects the current MP of illegally enriching himself by UAH 13 million.

The bureau does not specify his name, but Babel sources say that it is Oleksandr Kachny, a representative of the Platform for Life and Peace.

According to the investigation, during 2020-2021, the suspect became the owner of assets worth almost UAH 13 million, which significantly exceeded the level of his officially declared income.

With this money, he purchased a cottage and a plot of land on the Black Sea coast (Kobleve village), as well as an apartment in the center of Kyiv with an area of 132.6 m2. The design project of the apartment and renovation alone cost UAH 5.5 million.

Kachny was elected to parliament on the list of the "Opposition Platform — For Life" (”OPZZh”). In 2024, Bihus.Info journalists found out that his mother-in-law gave the MPʼs family an apartment for UAH 6.5 million.

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