It became known when the railway route between Ukraine and Bulgaria will be launched

Ukraine and Bulgaria will launch a test railway route "Kyiv — Varna" this summer.

This was reported by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development.

The route will pass through Kyiv, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Suceava and Bucharest to Varna. Such a connection is advantageous both in terms of logistics and convenience for passengers.

The ministry says the route will avoid downtime, which will allow for ticket prices to remain unchanged. Previously, Romania agreed to add the route to the Public Service Obligation (PSO) mechanism, which will allow for ticket prices to be reduced.

The estimated travel time is less than 30 hours, but the exact time will be confirmed after the test train passes.

On March 30, Ukraine and Bulgaria agreed to test launch a joint connection via Romania. Representatives of both countries also agreed to work in the field of road transportation, the operation of an electronic queue at the border, and strengthen shipping safety in the Black Sea.

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