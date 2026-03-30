Ukraine and Bulgaria plan to launch a test railway connection

Ukraine and Bulgaria plan to launch a test passenger rail service this summer.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery — Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

In Kyiv on March 30, Kuleba met with Bulgarian Minister of Transport and Communications Korman Ismailov, and they discussed the flight, which is planned to be launched in the summer. The route will pass through Romania.

The ministers also agreed to work in the field of road transport, the operation of electronic queues at the border, and to strengthen the safety of shipping in the Black Sea. This year, Ukraine and Bulgaria plan to sign an intergovernmental agreement on maritime search and rescue.