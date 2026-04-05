Russians launched almost 100 drones over Ukraine overnight. There are casualties in the Odesa region

On the night of April 5, the Russians launched 93 drones over Ukraine, almost 60 of which were "Shaheds".

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 76 Russian drones of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” types and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Another 17 UAVs were hit at ten locations, with debris falling on three.

In particular, the Odesa region was under attack — three people were injured there, two of them in the hospital. The facade of a five-story building from the first to the third floor was destroyed, apartments and cars caught fire. After the attack, the gas supply to the houses was temporarily turned off.

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Also at night, the Russians struck Kharkiv — dormitories, high-rise buildings, and cars were damaged there. The Russian Federation attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times — a private house was damaged in the Nikopol area. There were no casualties.

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