Egypt will no longer accept grain exported by Russia from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Instead, Egypt wants to increase imports from Ukraine.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi stated this during a conversation with Zelensky. In turn, Ukraine is ready to contact Egypt in the field of military-technical cooperation, the Ukrainian president noted.

The day before, on April 2, Russian President Putin, at a meeting with the Egyptian Foreign Minister, stated that the Kremlin intends to create a "grain and energy hub" in Egypt.

Reuters wrote that in response to Putinʼs proposal, an Egyptian representative noted that the country "welcomes Russian initiatives," but did not disclose specific details.

Russia exported over 2 million tons of stolen grain from Ukraine in 2025. Egypt bought the most — almost 40%, said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha in January.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.