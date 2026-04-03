Seven Ukrainian children returned from temporarily occupied territories

Seven more Ukrainian children aged 13 to 17 were returned from the temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Among those returned is a 13-year-old boy who was orphaned after losing both parents in the Kherson region. He is now with his sister and safe.

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Two more brothers, 13 and 16 years old, remained under the care of a cousin after the death of their parents so that they would not be separated. During the occupation, they were intimidated, trying to change their decision to leave. They have now been reunited with their sister in Ukraine.

We also managed to return a 14-year-old boy who had not seen his mother for over four years, now they are together again.

The children were returned as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. In total, 2,070 children have been returned to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war.

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