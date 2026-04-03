CBS: Pentagon chief asked to resign as US Army Chief of Staff

The US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has asked the US Army Chief of Staff General Randy George and two other military leaders to resign immediately.

CBS News reports this, citing sources.

One source said that Hegseth wants to see a person in a leadership position in the army who will implement President Donald Trumpʼs vision for the development of the troops.

Meanwhile, Pentagon press secretary Sean Parnell has already publicly stated that George is "resigning immediately as the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army".

"The Department of Defense is grateful to General George for his decades of service to our country. We wish him all the best in retirement," Parnell said.

In a comment to CBS, a senior Defense Department official also said, "We are grateful for his service, but it is time for a change in leadership in the military."

Randy George, a veteran of conflicts in the Persian Gulf, Iraq, and Afghanistan, has served as the US Army Chief of Staff since 2023, when he was confirmed by the Senate and endorsed by then-President Joe Biden. The general was to remain in office until 2027.

Following General Georgeʼs resignation, sources said he will be replaced by Deputy Chief of Staff General Christopher Laniv, who was previously a military aide to Hegseth.

In addition, sources told CBS News that the Pentagon has fired two other Army officers — Gen. David Hodne, who headed the Army Transformation and Training Command, and Maj. Gen. William Green, who headed the Army Chaplain Corps.

During his time at the Pentagon, Hegseth has already fired a number of high-ranking military officials, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown, the chief of naval operations, Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the deputy chief of staff of the Air Force, General James Slife, and the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Lieutenant General Jeffrey Cruz.

Also on April 2, the US President Donald Trump reported the firing of Attorney General Pam Bondi. Media reports say Trump had long been frustrated with Bondiʼs work, particularly over the release of files on the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump also expected Bondi to be more successful in prosecuting his political enemies.

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