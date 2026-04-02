HACC has approved agreements with the investigation of those involved in the corruption case at the Odesa Port Plant. Among them is a former MP

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) approved a plea agreement between the investigation and the defendants in the corruption case at the Odesa Port Plant.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).

The defendants will compensate the state for UAH 77.5 million in damages (the case itself involved over UAH 94 million in damages). Another UAH 50 million will be directed to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the UNITED24 platform.

They pleaded guilty and received court sentences:

⁠the MP of Ukraine of the 8th convocation — a fine of UAH 5 100 hryvnias (300 tax-free minimums). Most likely, this is Oleksandr Hranovsky , who was an MP from the "Bloc of Petro Poroshenko" and was involved in the case.

, who was an MP from the "Bloc of Petro Poroshenko" and was involved in the case. ⁠Former deputy director (probably Stepan Kiminchizha) and former head of the plant department — 3 years in prison, a one-year ban on holding certain positions, and a fine.

Former member of the plantʼs board (presumably referring to Hranovskyʼs former assistant Olha Tkachenko, who was called his trusted person in the company and the owner of the intermediary company) — 3 years in prison, a ban on holding positions (1 year) and a fine.

Some of the accused were released from punishment because the statute of limitations had expired (the corruption scheme was in operation in 2015). Others received a two-year probationary period.

Some of the defendants are abroad and have not been brought to trial. Moreover, three of the defendants already had the right to have the case closed due to the statute of limitations.

The investigation alleged that an MP of Ukraine of the 8th convocation (probably Hranovsky) organized a scheme under which the Odesa Port Plant sold mineral fertilizers to a predetermined company at prices below market prices. The goods were then resold to foreign companies at competitive prices. However, it was this plant that physically provided the raw material supply.

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