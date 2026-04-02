During the day, the Russians attacked Ukraine. 3 girls were injured in the Kharkiv region. A ballistic missile hit a company in Chernihiv

The Russian army continued its attacks on Ukraine on the afternoon of April 2. Babel has collected key information about the consequences of the enemy strikes.

In Kharkiv, the occupiers attacked the Kyivskyi district 11 times during the day. The “Shahed” strike caused a fire in a high-rise building. A 61-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man received explosive injuries as a result of the shelling. According to the city mayor Ihor Terekhov, this was the first time the Russians attacked the city with jet drones.

In the region, Russians attacked the village of Lymanivka. Girls aged 12, 14 and 15 were injured. In the village of Poleve, a man was killed, a woman and a 12-year-old boy were injured.

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In Zaporizhzhia, the Russian army struck Bilenki (Zaporizhzhia district). A 52-year-old man was injured and a car was damaged.

The Russian military used a drone to strike parked cars in the center of Kherson. Two cars caught fire, but rescuers extinguished the fire. A man was seriously injured and hospitalized.

At around 3:30 PM, the Russians attacked a company in Chernihiv with a ballistic missile. The business premises were damaged. According to preliminary data, one person was killed and a 17-year-old girl was injured as a result of the shelling.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk