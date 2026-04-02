In March, Ukraine reduced electricity imports by 25% to 942,000 MWh, compared to February (1.26 million MWh).

This was reported by the consulting company ExPro, which specializes in energy.

The largest importers are Hungary — 48% and Romania — 20%. Compared to March last year, electricity imports to Ukraine increased 3.4 times.

ExPro Electricity

After a several-month hiatus in electricity exports, Ukraine sold the most (30 200 MWh) — 42% of electricity — to Moldova. In March 2025, the export figure was 61% higher.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

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