The Security Service of Ukraine has launched a new short hotline number — 1516

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has updated contacts for citizensʼ appeals and introduced a new short number — 1516.

This was reported to SBU.

Now you can report suspicious activity faster: calls to this number are free from landlines and mobile phones throughout Ukraine.

SBU warns that Russian special services are increasingly trying to recruit Ukrainians for terrorist attacks, sabotage, and arson. Therefore, citizens are urged to report this immediately.

It is worth calling 1516 if:

there is information about possible terrorist attacks or sabotage;

strangers suggest arson, surveillance, or other suspicious activities;

you noticed suspicious people or objects;

you do know about online recruitment resources or have any information about the activities of Russian intelligence services.

SBU assures that all applications are checked and confidentiality is guaranteed.

You can also contact the service via the "Spaly FSB-shnika" chatbot, email, or the old hotline number 0 800 501 482, which also continues to operate.

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