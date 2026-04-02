NABU and SAPO exposed a corruption scheme involving the misappropriation of grain worth UAH 776 million

NABU and SAPO exposed a large-scale scheme to steal grain from the "State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine" (SFGCU).

This was reported to NABU.

Investigators say that in 2021, SFGCU signed four contracts to sell corn to a foreign company. According to the terms, the buyer had to pay in full before receiving the goods.

But this did not happen. Despite this, the original documents for the cargo were handed over to the buyer. It is these documents that give the right to pick up the goods at the port. As a result, the grain was simply unloaded and used without payment.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

To hide this, SFGCU left copies of documents with forged signatures and seals — as if the company still controlled the cargo. As a result, the state lost almost 106 thousand tons of grain worth UAH 776 million.

According to the investigation, the money from the sale of this grain was "laundered" through various banks, mixed with legal funds, and invested in business and property.

Suspicions were raised against the former chairman of the board of SFGCU, the former director of the trading department, the head and owner of a foreign company, his confidant, and another participant in the scheme.

They are accused of embezzlement, money laundering, and document forgery. At the same time, by law, all those involved are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

In January, NABU opened criminal proceedings after public statements about possible systemic corruption among former senior SBU officials.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.