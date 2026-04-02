Russians are dropping fake money with QR codes from drones. Authorities are asking not to touch them

Russian drones are dropping fake 100-hryvnia bills with QR codes that lead to hostile information resources. Such cases were recorded in Sumy and Chernihiv regions on the morning of April 2.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov and the head of the Koryukiv District Military Administration Pavlo Myroshnychenko.

In particular, such leaflets were found in Snovsk, Chernihiv region. Authorities urge not to touch the "banknotes", not to scan the code on them, and to report them to the police or the State Emergency Service.

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Олег Григоров / Telegram

The same fake banknotes were found in Chernihiv in September 2025. They contained calls from Russians to share coordinates and help direct fire on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and receive money for it.

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