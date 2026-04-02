Russians launched 172 drones over Ukraine overnight. How many were shot down by air defenses and where were the hits

On the night of March 2, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 172 attack drones. Air defense managed to neutralize 147 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another 22 strike UAVs were hit in 12 places, with debris falling in eight locations. One of the strikes hit a house in Chuhuiv (Kharkiv region) injuring two women. The strike caused a fire and shattered windows in neighbouring houses.

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Synelnykove in the Dnipropetrovsk region was also under attack at night. A man was killed, a woman and a 12-year-old boy were injured in the attack. A shopping complex, an administrative building, houses and cars caught fire.

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In Zaporizhzhia, young men aged 19 and 16 were injured in a Russian attack.

Also, the Russians shelled Kharkiv all night long — there were at least six flights, one of them — to a critical infrastructure facility. And in the Odesa region, port infrastructure was under attack.

In one of the ports, warehouses and hangars, administrative and household premises were damaged, containers and a civilian car caught fire. No people were injured.

Facebook / Міністерство розвитку громад, територій та інфраструктури України

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