Payments of UAH 1 500 have started in Ukraine. Which categories will be able to receive assistance

In Ukraine, payments of UAH 1 500 for pensioners and vulnerable categories of citizens began on April 1.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The following will receive assistance from the state: pensioners, people with disabilities, low-income families, beneficiaries, displaced persons, large families, and single mothers.

The payment is a one-time payment, regardless of the number of categories to which the person belongs. It will automatically be transferred to bank accounts or through “Ukrposhta” branches. Recipients do not need to submit applications, contact social security authorities, or collect additional documents.

The reason for the additional assistance was the rise in fuel prices, which affects the cost of housing, products, and services.

The war in the Middle East, which began on the morning of February 28, has halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and caused oil and gas prices around the world to skyrocket. In Ukraine, fuel prices have risen by about 13-15%, and diesel prices by almost 40%.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

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