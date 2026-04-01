About 66% of Americans support ending the war against Iran as soon as possible, even if it means US President Donald Trump will not achieve his goals.

This is evidenced by the results of a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted on March 26-28.

66% of respondents believe that the US should end the military campaign as soon as possible, while 27% support continuing the war. Another 6% of those surveyed were undecided.

Among Republican Party supporters, positions are divided: 40% are in favor of a quick end to the war, and 57% are in favor of continuing hostilities until the declared results are achieved.

More than half of respondents expect the conflict to negatively impact their personal finances, while only 7% of Americans support a potential U.S. ground operation in Iran.

Amid public sentiment, political pressure on the administration is mounting. President Trumpʼs approval rating fell to 36% in late March, the lowest level since his election.

A YouGov poll the day before showed that the vast majority of Americans (59%) were against US President Donald Trumpʼs signature being on dollars.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.