American journalist kidnapped in Baghdad. What is known

American journalist Shelley Kittleson was kidnapped in the Iraqi capital — Baghdad — on March 31.

CNN writes about this.

The U.S. government is tracking her kidnapping and working with the Iraqis to secure her release.

It is not yet known who is responsible for the kidnapping, but media sources say she was warned about the possible kidnapping by the Iranian proxy group Kataib Hezbollah. The US Assistant Secretary of State Dylan Johnson wrote that Iraqi authorities have detained a member of the group who is linked to the kidnapping.

The American television channel Al-Monitor reported that Kittleson was taken near a hotel in the heart of the capital.

Kataib Hezbollah is an Iranian-backed Shiite paramilitary group operating in Iraq and Syria that has repeatedly attacked Americans.

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