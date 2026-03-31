Romanian MEP Diana Șoșoacă, who threatened to “break Zelenskyʼs legs”, wants to be sent for a psychiatric examination

Romanian MEP and leader of the far-right SOS Romania party Diana Șoșoacă has been summoned to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. Law enforcement officials are insisting on a psychiatric examination.

This is reported by the Romanian agency Agerpres.

The deputyʼs consent is required to begin the procedure, so she was summoned for questioning yesterday.

Șoșoacă is facing a case involving 11 crimes, including publicly promoting fascist and anti-Semitic ideas, Holocaust denial, unlawful imprisonment, spreading anti-Semitism, and insulting government officials.

It is in the case of propaganda of extremist ideas that prosecutors want Shoshoake to undergo a psychiatric examination. The MEP called this demand “a return to punitive psychiatry of the Soviet era” and stated that the Prosecutor General’s Office should seek psychiatric treatment itself.

"I am being sent for a psychiatric examination. This Prosecutor Generalʼs Office — full of traitors, ignorant and incompetent people who receive political orders — should not conduct examinations, but go for psychiatric treatment itself. If they want Sovietism, then let them get it. Go to a psychiatric clinic yourself before demanding it from others," Șoșoacă said.

Who is this?

Diana Șoșoacă, who heads the pro-Russian Romanian party SOS Romania, has made a name for herself with numerous scandalous statements and actions. She was once escorted out of a European Parliament session after she interrupted another MEP with a shout and chanted, holding an icon, “We believe in God”. The day before, she had promised to bring a priest to the European Parliament to “cast out the devils”.

Also, during her first speech in the European Parliament, Șoșoacă distinguished herself with an anti-Ukrainian speech about the "million Romanians" in Ukraine who are "not allowed to speak and pray".

In 2023, Șoșoacă submitted a bill proposing to annex part of the southern region of Ukraine to Romania. She also declared during President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs visit to Romania last year that she would "break his legs" if he tried to speak in her countryʼs parliament.

Șoșoacă opposed any support for Ukraine, spread pro-Russian narratives, called for a review of Ukraineʼs borders, and effectively questioned its territorial integrity. Due to a series of anti-Ukrainian statements, the deputy was banned from entering Ukraine, recognizing her as a threat to national security.

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