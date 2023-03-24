A Romanian senator proposed to annex part of Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants to impose sanctions against her

The senator of the Parliament of Romania Diana Shoshoake submitted a draft law proposing to annex part of the southern region of Ukraine to Romania. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine initiates sanctions against her.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.

With such a step, the marginal politician is trying to "restore the cultural identity of the Romanian population." A classic example of the methodology of Russian revanchism," he noted.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Ukraine strongly condemns the attempt to violate territorial integrity and worsen relations with Romania. Ukraine also wants to introduce sanctions against the senator as a person who poses a threat to national security.

The draft law submitted by Shoshoake proposes to denounce the agreement on good neighborliness and cooperation between Ukraine and Romania. It also calls for the annexation of Northern Bukovyna, Snake Island and part of Bessarabia — the south of Odesa region.