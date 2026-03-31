Russians attacked Ukraine with almost 300 drones at night. They hit high-rise buildings in Poltava and Odesa. There are casualties

On the night of March 31, Russian forces launched 289 drones to strike Ukraine. Air defenses neutralized 267 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another 20 strike UAVs fell in 11 locations, with debris falling in six. In particular, one of the Russian drones hit a high-rise building in Odesa in the morning — a man was injured, the house was damaged.

Telegram / Сергій Лисак

Also, the Russians attacked Poltava at night — one person was killed and four others were injured. Among the wounded was a 6-year-old girl. An apartment building and a company were damaged in the city.

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In the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, men aged 23 and 55 were injured by Russian shelling at night. A five-story building was set on fire, and three other apartment buildings were damaged. Infrastructure was also damaged.

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