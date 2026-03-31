Advisor to the Minister of Defense: Russians have begun attaching mock-ups of R60 missiles to “Shaheds”

Russian forces have begun installing mock-ups of P60 missiles on their “Shahed” attack drones.

This was reported by Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov.

According to him, the Russiansʼ goal is to scare Ukrainian aviation and attract the attention of interceptors.

"Army aviation knows how to react to such things. But we have many interceptor units in different branches of the armed forces and departments, and, of course, everyone will try to destroy such an ʼimportantʼ target," Beskrestnov noted.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Сергій FLASH / Telegram

He added that there is now a need to come up with a way to recognize such "Shaheds" with fake missiles.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.