The SBU detained a Culture Ministry official who praised Putin and justified Russian aggression. The Ministry responded

The Security Service of Ukraine detained the head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Culture, who was spreading Russian propaganda among her colleagues and acquaintances.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU.

According to the investigation, the woman praised Putinʼs public speeches, justified Russian shelling of critical infrastructure, including in Kyiv, and spread fake news about the Defense Forces and the situation at the front. The SBUʼs linguistic expertise confirmed the facts of informational and subversive activities in favor of Russia.

During the searches, four smartphones, two laptops, a hard drive, and other materials containing evidence of the crimes were seized from the suspects.

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Officials reported suspicion of justifying, recognising as legitimate, denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and glorifying its participants. She faces up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

The Ministry of Culture reacted to the detention of its official. They emphasized that they strongly condemn any manifestations of support for the aggressor state and actions that harm the national security of Ukraine.

"The information published by the Security Service of Ukraine concerns an individual official and does not reflect the position of the ministry. The ministry fully assists law enforcement agencies in the investigation and provides all necessary information. We emphasize: any manifestations of justification or support for the Russian Federationʼs aggression are unacceptable and will have corresponding consequences," the Ministry of Culture noted.

They also added that the ministry has internal verification and security mechanisms in place on an ongoing basis. However, given legislative restrictions and respect for privacy, such measures cannot cover personal communication outside of official duties.

"This case has already become the basis for additional management decisions: an investigation into the circumstances has been initiated, control over compliance with civil service standards has been strengthened, and the implementation of additional risk monitoring tools has been initiated," the Ministry of Culture assured.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk