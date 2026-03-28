A truck carrying 12 tons of KitKat bars was stolen in Europe. The manufacturer joked about the good taste of the hijackers

Last week, 12 tons of KitKat chocolate bars went missing in Europe. Unknown people stole a truck carrying 413 793 bars from the new product line.

This was announced by the Swiss company Nestlé, which produces the products, Reuters reports.

The truck set off from central Italy and was supposed to distribute the bars across Europe, but it never reached its destination in Poland.

The location of the truck and the products is currently unknown. The company did not specify where exactly the vehicle disappeared.

The manufacturer jokingly noted that it appreciates the “exceptional taste of criminals”. But the fact remains: cargo theft is becoming an increasingly serious problem for businesses of any size, Nestlé stressed.

The company also said that the stolen bars can be tracked thanks to the batchʼs unique QR code. If someone tries to scan it, the system will automatically tell them how to contact the manufacturer.

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