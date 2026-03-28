Finland will check whether weapons purchased by Europe from the US are reaching Ukraine

Finland promises to check whether the weapons that Europe ordered from the US for the Ukrainian army under the PURL program reach their destination.

This was stated by Finnish Defense Minister Antti Gäkkänen in an interview with Euronews.

According to him, Finland expects full implementation of the contracts and will monitor that Washington adheres to its obligations to NATO countries that finance the supply of weapons to Kyiv.

"Every time we evaluate how the money is spent, and we believe that the mechanism is working. If, of course, there are problems, then we have to reassess it," Gäkkänen noted.

The statement by the Finnish Defense Minister was preceded by information from The Washington Post that the Pentagon is considering the option of redirecting weapons for Ukraine to the Middle East.

Sources of the publication said that among the weapons that may be transferred are air defense interceptor missiles ordered under the PURL program from NATO. However, a final decision to redirect the weapons has not yet been made.

Subsequently, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte assured that American weapons under the PURL program continue to be supplied to Ukraine.

Rutte added that since the launch of the PURL program last summer, Ukraine has received about 75% of all missiles for its Patriot batteries and 90% of interceptor missiles used in other air defense systems.

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