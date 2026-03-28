Zelensky said that he had agreed in the Middle East to supply Ukraine with diesel fuel for at least a year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that during his visit to the Middle East, he agreed to supply Ukraine with diesel fuel for at least a year.

He said this during an online conversation with journalists on March 28.

According to the president, today the Ukrainian army is provided with everything, so far there are no complaints from the army about a fuel shortage.

As for fuel supplies, contracts are currently in effect, and there is enough of it. But when there is a shortage, long-term agreements with energy-producing countries are needed, the president added.

"We understand the clear volume of supplies. The supply of diesel and gasoline to the entire state is about 700 000 tons per month. We understand how to ensure this. In addition to the contracts that I have already mentioned, we are also negotiating separate agreements to ensure unconditional priority for the army," Zelensky noted.

He added that in the Middle East, Ukraine is interested in mutually beneficial cooperation, weapons production, exchange of experience, and "exchange of things that either Ukraine or the other side may not have".

Before that, in a comment for the "United News" telethon, Zelensky said that 90% of the possible fuel shortage in Ukraine falls on diesel. Therefore, Ukraine intends to establish diesel supplies from the Middle East in exchange for assistance in countering Iranian drones.

In total, during this visit, Ukraine signed ten-year cooperation agreements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and within a few days will sign an agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

The President of Ukraine has been in the Middle East since March 26, having already visited Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. In Saudi Arabia, he met with Ukrainian military experts who have been working there for over a week.

Due to the war in the Middle East, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United States have turned to Ukraine for help in repelling Iranian “Shaheds” and missiles.

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