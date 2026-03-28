Iran says it destroyed Ukrainian drone depot in Dubai, allegedly carrying 21 Ukrainians. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies

Iran said it had destroyed a warehouse with anti-drone systems from Ukraine in Dubai.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Ibrahim Zolfaghari. According to the Iranian Fars news agency, he is close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

IRGC says that there were 21 Ukrainians on board the train. Their fate is unknown, but Iran believes they are likely dead. There is no confirmation of this information at this time.

Ukraine has been sending its military experts to several Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE. Today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky showed a video of yesterdayʼs meeting with them.

UPD at 1:36 PM: The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry officially denies Iranʼs statement.

"This is a lie, we officially refute this information. The Iranian regime often conducts such disinformation operations — and in this it is no different from the Russians," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi in a comment to Babel.

On March 17, Zelensky said that 201 Ukrainian experts are already in the Middle East, with another 34 ready to deploy. These are specialists in drone protection. Ukrainian teams are already helping in the Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and are heading to Kuwait.

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