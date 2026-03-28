NYT: Iran strikes US base in Saudi Arabia, American soldiers injured

Iran attacked the US Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. 12 American service members were injured.

This is reported by The New York Times, citing sources.

At least two KC-135 tanker aircraft were significantly damaged in the attack. The Air & Space Forces, citing Iranian photos of the aftermath of the attack, claims that an E-3 Sentry AWACS early warning aircraft was also damaged in the Iranian strike.

The NYT writes that this attack is one of the most serious breakthroughs in American air defense during the month-long war with Iran.

Meanwhile, Israel reported that for the first time since the beginning of the current escalation, Yemen launched a missile at it.

War in the Middle East

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials. A new ayatollah was elected on March 8, and he was Mojtaba Khamenei (the son of the deceased Ali Khamenei).

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, has begun shelling US bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE and firing missiles at Israel. Some Iranian drones and missiles have hit infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries.

The war has halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. About a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports pass through it, tens of millions of barrels a day. Markets reacted immediately, sending oil, gas and precious metals soaring in price.

In particular, on March 9, world oil prices exceeded $100 per barrel for the first time in almost four years.

To keep prices down, the International Energy Agency has decided to release 400 million barrels of oil, and the US plans to release 172 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserve. On March 12, the US lifted sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil that was stuck at sea for 30 days, and a week later it gave permission for Iranian oil.

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