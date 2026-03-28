Russians targeted a maternity hospital in Odesa at night, one person died in the attack in Kryvyi Rih

This night, the Russians attacked Odesa and Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and there were casualties in both cities.

Over 60 strike drones were launched over Odesa. Among the facilities that were affected were a maternity hospital, residential buildings, enterprises, port and critical infrastructure.

The attack in the city left two people dead and 11 more citizens injured.

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The Russians also struck in Kryvyi Rih. A 28-year-old man was killed there. A 50-year-old man was injured. There is damage to an industrial enterprise, fires have broken out there.

In total, the Russians launched 273 drones during the night, and Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 252 of them. 21 drones hit eight locations, and debris fell in nine places.

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