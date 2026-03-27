Sony increases the price of the PS5. How much will the console cost

Starting April 2, Sony is increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 console. From now on, the standard PS5 will cost $649.99, which is $100 more than before.

This is reported by Sony.

At the same time, the cost of the PlayStation Portal portable console increased from $199.99 to $249.99, the PS5 Digital Edition console from $499.99 to $599.99, and the PlayStation 5 Pro from $749.99 to $899.99.

The company explained that prices would increase due to "continued pressure in the global economy".

What is known about the shortage of RAM?

In 2025, the world experienced a severe shortage of random access memory (DRAM). The reason was the growing needs of data centers and AI. As a result of the shortage, the prices of RAM and PC components increased by 5-10 times.

Tech giant Nanya Technology Corp said in early March this year that the shortage of RAM chips could last until 2028.

Bloomberg, citing its own sources, reported that Sony plans to postpone the presentation of the next PlayStation console to 2028-2029 and suggested that this is due to a shortage of RAM.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

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