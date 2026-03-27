The President of Poland signed a law on amnesty for Poles fighting in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has signed a law on amnesty for Poles fighting for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

This is reported by PAP.

The law also applies to those who have already been convicted and covers the period from April 6, 2014.

According to the new rules, Poles fighting in the Armed Forces of Ukraine must submit a written declaration to the Ministry of National Defense and indicate the date and place of the beginning and end of service.

According to the Office of the President of Poland, the application must be submitted within six months of returning to the country. The law will enter into force three months after publication.

The authors of the bill explained that the document does not encourage Poles to fight against Russia and does not create additional conditions for joining the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The amnesty is selective and does not cover mercenaries whose service is prohibited by international law.

Polish law prohibited citizens from fighting on the side of other states — it was punishable by imprisonment from three months to 5 years. However, now those who fight for Ukraine will be exempted from punishment. This also applies to those who have already been convicted.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

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