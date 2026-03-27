Pensions in Ukraine will increase from April 1. Which categories will this apply to

From April 1, 2026, pensions will be recalculated in Ukraine for two categories of working citizens.

This was reported by the press service of the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU).

Payments will be transferred to pensioners who worked after retirement or the last recalculation and accumulated 24 months of insurance experience by March 1, 2026.

Those who have worked for less than two years, but two years have passed since the last recalculation of their pension, can also count on payments.

The PFU explained: if the insurance period is less than two years, the next recalculation based on accumulated work time will take place no earlier than two years after the last appointment or previous pension recalculation.

On February 13, the Verkhovna Rada announced that from March 1, pensions in Ukraine will increase by 12.1%.

In 2026, the PFU budget exceeds 1.2 trillion hryvnias and is deficit-free, which makes it possible to plan payments for over 10 million pensioners.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

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