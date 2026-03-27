The government has allocated UAH 9.2 billion for the protection of critical facilities in rear regions

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated 9.2 billion hryvnias to protect 245 critical infrastructure facilities in non-frontline regions. This is how the government is preparing for next winter.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Another UAH 5.2 billion will be allocated to the protection of large energy facilities, UAH 3.5 billion to the construction of protective structures for critical infrastructure, and UAH 528 million to strengthen the protection of “Ukrzaliznytsia” facilities.

These funds will cover 30% of the amount needed to protect the facilities and a share of debts for work that has already begun.

On March 20, the government allocated UAH 12.85 billion for 209 critical infrastructure facilities in frontline regions and the Kyiv region.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.