Stranded whale rescued in Germany, but danger is not over yet

A whale that had been stranded in the Baltic Sea for several days has been rescued in Germany.

AP, BBC and The New York Times write about this.

The nearly 12-meter-long animal ended up on a sandbar near the Timmendorfer Strand resort on March 23. Rescuers tried to help for several days, including creating waves with boats, but it didnʼt help.

Finally, on Thursday, March 26, two excavators dug a channel so the whale could swim into deeper water, and rescue teams worked late under floodlights to save it.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Overnight, the whale regained its strength and swam through the dug channel. But the danger was not over: it still had to travel hundreds of kilometers to return to its natural habitat in the Atlantic Ocean.

It is currently unknown how the whale ended up in the Baltic Sea and stranded.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.