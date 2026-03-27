Comedian and soldier Artur Petrov died at the front

Comedian and military man Artur Petrov died in Kupyansk-Vuzlove on March 18.

His wife reported this.

According to her, Petrov died during the evacuation of the wounded. He had been in the army since April last year, and in recent months in the 43rd separate mechanized brigade.

Artur Petrov was a resident of "Underground Stand-Up" for seven years, and also participated in the TV shows "Make the Comedian Laugh", "Goodnight Club", and "Comedian for a Million".

In addition to the stage, Petrov worked as a screenwriter for the project "I am ashamed of my body".

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