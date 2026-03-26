First aid training is being adapted for people with disabilities in Ukraine

In Ukraine, first aid training is being adapted for people with disabilities. For this purpose, specialists from the Ukrainian Red Cross conducted a relevant study.

Based on this research, the approach to trainings was updated: specialists adapt programs, training materials, and space to the different needs of participants.

The study paid special attention to accessibility — it is not only about access to premises, but also about changing teaching methods and practical exercises for people with visual, hearing, musculoskeletal, and other health conditions.

The study confirmed that the most effective training is a combination of theory and intensive practice. This form of training allows participants to better master the algorithms for providing assistance and be prepared to act in critical situations.

At the same time, an individual approach is important for inclusive groups, so it is recommended to form smaller groups of students to pay more attention to each participant and ensure safe practice of practical skills.

"First aid is not just about medics, it is a skill for everyone. And it is important to take into account the needs of all communities: adapt training through sign language, Braille or other conditions so as not to exclude anyone. We should not divide people, this is our community. Therefore, it is important that we are truly barrier-free. Our experience has proven that people can do much more than we sometimes imagine. We just need to find the right approach. Therefore, we do not just talk about barrier-freeness. We create conditions where everyone can learn to provide first aid," emphasizes Nadia Yamnenko, a master trainer in first aid, head of the first aid department of the Ukrainian Academy of Social Sciences.

The Ukrainian Blind Society also collaborated with the Ukrainian Society of the Blind to adapt first aid training for people with visual impairments.

"In the current conditions, this is critically important knowledge, because first aid may be needed at any moment — for yourself or your loved ones. And I want even more people not to be afraid and to join such exercises," emphasizes the Ukrainian Society of the Blind representative Maryna Potelyakhina.

The results of the study will become the basis for further development of first aid training programs of the Ukrainian Red Cross, training of instructors, and expanding access to vital knowledge for all members of society.

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