“Hoverla”, “Kavun” or “Siaivo”. “Diia” launched a survey on the name of the state AI

Voting has started in "Diia" for the name of the national artificial intelligence language model (LLM).

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Ukrainian AI will help in state services, science, business, education, defense and other areas. Ukrainians proposed more than 3 000 options, but only 10 made it to the finals:

"Shine" (Siaivo);

"Ask" (Pytai);

"Word" (Slovo);

"Bell" (Dzvinka);

"Hoverla" (Hoverla);

"Shypit" (Shypit);

"Search" (Shukai);

"Core" (Yadro);

"Watermelon" (Kavun);

"Homin" (Homin).

To vote, in the "Diia" application, select the "Services" — "Polls" section and choose one of the 10 options. Voting is open until March 29.

On November 17, 2025, the Ministry of Digital Affairs reported that Ukraine and NVIDIA are launching a joint initiative in the field of AI. The first joint project will be the development of “Diia” AI LLM — a language model trained on Ukrainian data, laws, and public services.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

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