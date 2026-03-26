Wizz Air said it was “preparing to resume” flights to Ukraine, but it turned out not to be what everyone thought

Hungarian airline Wizz Air reported that it was preparing to resume flights to Ukraine. Later, it clarified that it was only about recruiting personnel.

Wizz Air launched an advertisement on social media, stating that it is “excited to prepare for the resumption of flights to Ukraine”, and invited people to join events in Berlin, Prague, Krakow, and Warsaw in April.

An active discussion on this issue began on social networks: users wondered where an airport would be opened during the war in Ukraine, and suggested Uzhhorod or Chernivtsi due to the relatively calm security situation.

Later, in response to a request from RBC-Ukraine, the company explained that the message concerned only the recruitment of personnel from Ukraine.

Wizz Air also added that they did not want to create the impression of a quick resumption of flights to Ukraine, but the company wants to be one of the first to return to the country and offer many opportunities for Ukrainians and foreigners.

As a result, Wizz Air admitted that the wording of the message was unsuccessful.

In February 2025, Wizz Air already stated that it planned to resume flights to Ukraine within six weeks if Kyiv and Moscow reached a ceasefire agreement.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

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